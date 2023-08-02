BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 45-year-old man was arrested after a search warrant discovered roughly 70 pounds of illegally possessed marijuana, concentrated cannabis and methamphetamine inside a Buffalo warehouse, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Mohamed Boukadida was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a stimulant and criminal possession of cannabis — more than 10 pounds.

Officials say Boukadida was observed leaving a warehouse at the corner of Broadway and Houghton Street that he utilized on an e-bicycle. Detectives proceeded to follow him and later detained him at the William Street U.S. Post Office, where he was in possession of two packages.

A search warrant for the packages was obtained, and they were allegedly found to contain a large amount of U.S currency secreted inside children’s toys.

Detectives later executed a search warrant for the warehouse, where they say a number of suspected methamphetamine pills, around 70 pounds of suspected marijuana and a large amount of concentrated cannabis were recovered.

Boukadida is being held at the Erie County Holding Center pending his arraignment.