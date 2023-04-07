BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shots fired incident after allegedly claiming he was the individual who fired the shots, according to Buffalo police.

Justin Graham, 31, of Buffalo was charged with one count of reckless endangerment and one count of criminal possession of a firearm.

At approximately 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, police say they responded to the scene of Hertel Avenue near Janice Street after a shots fired call and located shell casings.

According to police, they received a call that same night from a subject claiming he had fired the shots. Police say they responded to the 100 block of 6th Street in North Tonawanda where they say they apprehended Graham.

Police say they were given permission by Graham to search his apartment where they located a loaded AR-15 and an additional 191 rounds.