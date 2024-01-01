BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Allegany County man is facing a number of charges connection to a fatal hit-and-run, according to the Cuba Police Department.

22-year-old Dustin Cowles of Cuba is accused of leaving the scene of a fatal accident that occurred around 12:05 a.m. on Dec. 30.

Cowles is charged with second-degree manslaughter, leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident, criminal tampering with physical evidence, reckless driving, obstruction with governmental administration and multiple traffic violations.

He was placed in the Allegany County Jail on no bail. The accident is still under investigation.