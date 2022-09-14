CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — An 18-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for two separate carjacking and kidnapping incidents.

Josue Lubala was charged with robbery in the first degree, attempted robbery in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, two counts of menacing in the second degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon.

On Tuesday, Sept. 13, a woman reported being kidnapped at knife point from a parking lot in Town Park and reportedly driven to the city. Cheektowaga Police were called and advised of the kidnapping by Buffalo Police.

Cheektowaga Police responded to the area of Broadway and Wick Street, where the 38-year-old victim reported that she had been approached by a male while leaving the park at approximately 11 a.m. She was babysitting a friend’s 2-year-old child at the time.

The man reportedly opened the car door, while wielding a knife, and ordered the victim to move to the passenger seat. He drove away with her and the child in the vehicle, finally stopping to allow the victim and her child to exit the vehicle on Wick Street. He gave the victim $5 for the bus.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Cheektowaga Police responded to another reported carjacking-in-progress in the parking lot of the Alexander Community Center. A 29-year-old female said that a male, matching the description of the culprit of Tuesday’s incident, had entered her parked vehicle while she was seated. She said she was ordered at knifepoint to stay in the car, but pulled the keys from the ignition, jumped out of the car, and ran toward the building.

The suspect exited the vehicle and ran southbound up Alexander Avenue.

A bystander witnessed the incident and called police as it progressed. Numerous police officers converged in the area and an officer spotted the suspect. The suspect was apprehended in a yard off of Walden Avenue and taken into custody, where he was identified as Lubala.

Lubala was previously arrested in June 2022 for a similar armed carjacking in Cheektowaga. He will be held for arraignment.