Man arrested for driving drunk with his children in the car

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB)- A man is facing several charges Tuesday after crashing his car with his two young children inside.

Police say around 6:47 p.m. Monday night, 29-year-old Reginald Williams struck both a fence and a house on Delaware Road in the Town of Tonawanda. Williams failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Williams and his children were not injured and damage to the property is estimated at around $10,000 dollars as a result of the crash.

Williams is charged with driving while intoxicated with a child passenger less than 15-years-old, endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a controlled substance, reckless criminal mischief and several traffic violations.

