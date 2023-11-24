BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 43-year-old man was arrested Thursday night for stealing a Buffalo police patrol vehicle, police officials told News 4.
Buffalo police were responding to a domestic call around 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Genesee Street when a passerby made off with the police vehicle, according to officials. The suspect was apprehended a few minutes later.
The unidentified man was charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of stolen property and driving with a suspended license.
No damage to the vehicle was reported by police.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.