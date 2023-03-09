BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in connection to a homicide that occurred in January.

Louis Goforth, 39, was arrested following an investigation and was charged with one count of murder in the second degree.

On Jan. 22, police say they responded to the 200 block of East Ferry Street shortly before 5 a.m. where, they say, they found a victim suffering from gun shot wounds.

The victim, 39-year-old Mario Saddler of Buffalo, was declared dead at the scene.