Man arrested in deadly Lockport hit-and-run

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead, and a driver is under arrest after a hit and run in Lockport Saturday evening.

The 28-year-old man was hit in front of 6694 Dysinger Road in Lockport around 6:34 p.m., and the driver left the scene, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

The pedestrian was later found near Bowmiller Road and Akron Road. He was taken to Eastern Niagara Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Nathan Marziale, 38, of Lockport, was arrested and charged after investigators found the 2018 BMW X5 believed to be involved in the deadly accident, the sheriff’s office said.

He was charged with one count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident and is behind bars awaiting arraignment.