Man arrested in Wyoming County on unlicensed operator charges

ARCADE, N.Y. — A Nunda, N.Y. man was arrested Wednesday after driving a 2013 Dodge Ram off State Route 39 in the Town of Arcade.

Brian Kelly, 38, was arrested on an aggravated unlicensed operation in the third degree charge, a misdemeanor, as well as violations of three other vehicle and traffic laws: unlicensed operator, failed to keep right and speed not reasonable and prudent.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s office, Kelly was seen driving off the road by a patrolling officer. The officer found Kelly was operating the vehicle while his driving privileges were suspended. Kelly reportedly admitted he had lost control while driving and drove off the roadway. His vehicle was towed from the scene following the incident.

Kelly was released on an appearance ticket, due back in the Town of Arcade Court on Feb. 24.