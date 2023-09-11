BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wyoming County man is facing several charges following a motorcycle crash on State Route 20A Sunday night, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say that 40-year-old Gary Konfederath of Varysburg pulled out of a driveway just after 9 p.m. Sunday into the westbound lane, where it went into the path of the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle hit Konfederath’s car and caused serious injuries to the rider. The rider was flown to ECMC for treatment.

Police say that Konfederath showed signs of impairment at the scene. He allegedly refused a chemical test, and a blood order was issued for a blood test.

After the test, he was charged with vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, reckless driving and a traffic violation. He was released on his own recognizance, and his license was suspended pending prosecution.