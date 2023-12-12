BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing multiple felony charges after a victim was airlifted to a hospital’s trauma center Monday night with apparent stab wounds, Jamestown police said.

Police responded to a call in an apartment on the city’s north side at around 7:50 p.m. and found a male victim on the floor with stab wounds to the chest. The victim was treated on scene before being transported and flown to another hospital.

Police located and arrested 27-year-old suspect Askiaa Faison shortly after the alleged stabbing.

Faison is charged with felony assault in the first-degree and felony criminal possession of a weapon. Faison was also hit with a misdemeanor after officers found a small amount of fentanyl in his possession.

Faison was charged five years ago with first-degree assault in connection with a stabbing in Jamestown’s Baker Park, police confirmed.

Faison was arraigned Tuesday and is behind bars at the Chautauqua County Jail.