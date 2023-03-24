BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been charged in a near decade-long cold case, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.
Authorities say that on May 27, 2014, 36-year-old Anthony Neubauer of Falconer kidnapped an individual, who was identified as J.A. Neubauer. It is further alleged that Neubauer transported J.A. from New York to Pennsylvania, which resulted in the death of J.A.
Neubauer is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, a charge that carries a minimum penalty of life in prison. He was officially arraigned on Friday.
He is being held pending a detention hearing on Tuesday.
Latest Posts
- Man charged in Chautauqua County kidnapping resulting in death cold case
- Judge denies request for order to vacate Elmwood Heights, A.G.’s Office intervenes
- Central Library to resume normal hours with Peacemakers on premises
- BBB: That “rental property” might be a scam
- Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts permanently canceled
Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here.