BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Chautauqua County man has been charged in a near decade-long cold case, the U.S. Attorney said Friday.

Authorities say that on May 27, 2014, 36-year-old Anthony Neubauer of Falconer kidnapped an individual, who was identified as J.A. Neubauer. It is further alleged that Neubauer transported J.A. from New York to Pennsylvania, which resulted in the death of J.A.

Neubauer is charged with kidnapping resulting in death, a charge that carries a minimum penalty of life in prison. He was officially arraigned on Friday.

He is being held pending a detention hearing on Tuesday.