BRANT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Brant man was arrested and an officer suffered injuries following a high-speed chase and an altercation with the officer.

Early Monday morning, an officer spotted a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer pursued but ended it when the chase reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. Police later searched for the vehicle and discovered it in a driveway of a Versailles Plank residence and prepared it for impound.

A man, identified as 31-year-old Cody Sundown of Brant, emerged from the home and was verbally and physically aggressive towards officers, pushing one and threw punches at others. He also attempted to remove an officer’s taser and utility belt and continued to strike the same officer in the head until he was taken into custody. The officer was transported to ECMC and was treated and released following treatment for a concussion as well as shoulder and elbow injuries.

Sundown was charged with assault of a police officer, felony assault, intent to cause physical injury and attempted criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies. He was also charged with a number of misdemeanors, including obstruction of governmental administration, criminal mischief and resisting arrest.

He was transported to Erie County Holding Center for pending court proceedings.