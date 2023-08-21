BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing an attempted murder charge following an alleged gang assault on Broadway near Deshler Street in Buffalo on Sunday, according to the Erie County DA’s office.

It is alleged that just before 1:40 p.m. Sunday, 27-year-old Amari Atkins of Buffalo, along with two other unidentified individuals, stabbed, kicked and punched a 41-year-old man repeatedly. Authorities say they were trying to kill the man. He was arraigned on Monday morning.

The man was taken to ECMC, where he remains hospitalized with serious injuries.

Atkins was charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of gang assault. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces up to 25 years in prison. He is being held without bail.

The alleged incident is still under investigation.