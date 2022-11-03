BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested in reference to a stabbing that took place in October, the Batavia Police Department announced.
Tyshon Taylor, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police say that around 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 18 on Jackson Street in Batavia, Taylor allegedly came across the victim while walking down the street and stabbed him in the abdomen before fleeing the scene.
The victim was transported to ECMC for treatment but did survive.
Taylor was arraigned Thursday and is scheduled to re-appear in court on Nov. 10.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.