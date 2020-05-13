1  of  2
Man charged with driving drunk, assaulting State Trooper

TOWN OF COLDEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Holland man is facing charges after New York State police say he assaulted a Trooper.

Last month, police say Chaz Brzezicki, 31, was stopped on Center Rd. in Colden after reaching 90 MPH in a 55 MPH zone.

The Trooper who was investigating him says alcohol was detected on Brzezicki. When asked to step out of the vehicle, police say Brzezicki became combative and a physical altercation occurred.

He was taken into custody and remanded to the Erie County Holding Center on $50,000 bail.

State police say that last week, Brzezicki was charged with assault, criminal obstruction of breathing, DWI and resisting arrest.

