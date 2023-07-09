BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing charges, including one designated as a hate crime, after he allegedly knocked over a statue at a church in North Buffalo.

40-year-old Michael Manns is accused of knocking over the statue of Mary at St. Rose of Lima Church, located at 500 Parker Avenue, on the evening of June 28.

Video shows a man, alleged to be Manns, climbing on the statue and pushing it into a bush. Police say that during the investigation, it was learned that the church was specifically targeted, elevating the crime to a hate crime.

He is charged with one count of criminal mischief in the third degree designated as a hate crime, and one count of criminal mischief in the third degree. Both charges are felonies.