BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been charged for allegedly holding two women against their will at a home on Moselle Street, according to police.

36-year-old Jamar Harris is accused of holding the two women for two days at the house.

On Jan. 1, an investigation began after an unidentified woman jumped from the second story of the home and fled. She was brought to ECMC by a passerby and gave details that she was held by Harris and raped at knifepoint. She was treated for injuries to her face, shoulder and back.

During the search, a second woman was found at a convenience store. She was also transported to ECMC and was later able to identify the house.

The women, both 33, were treated and released from ECMC.

Harris, who was arrested on Saturday, is charged with the following:

first degree rape, one count

first degree criminal sexual act, one count

first degree assault, one count

second degree assault, one count

second degree strangulation, one count

third degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts

second degree menacing, two counts

Police said that more charges could be filed as the investigation continues.