Man accused of inappropriately touching children in Darien Lake wave pool

DARIEN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been arrested after allegedly touching two minors inappropriately at Darien Lake.

Terrill Cunningham, 23, of Buffalo, was accused of touching what sheriff’s deputies are calling “intimate body parts” of two children under the age of 14.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says this occurred in the park’s wave pool.

Police arrested him and a judge arraigned him just before midnight. Cunningham faces charges of forcible touching, and first- and second-degree sex abuse.

“Our top priority is the safety of our guests and we have zero tolerance for any inappropriate behavior. The matter has been turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office and we are cooperating fully with their investigation.” Statement from Darien Lake

He’s being held on $2,500 bail, and will be back in court next week.