Man charged with making terroristic threat following standoff in Genesee County

STAFFORD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is facing multiple charges including making a terroristic threat in Genesee County after telling Genesee County Sheriff’s deputies that a garage that was on fire was rigged to explode, according to sheriff’s reports.

The man, Christopher C. Say, was taken into custody on Dec. 26 following a standoff with law enforcement which caused Route 5 in the Town of Stafford to be closed and neighbors to be evacuated.

According to Genesee County Sheriff’s reports, the detached garage was on fire, and Say was barricaded inside on Dec. 26 when sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene. New York State Police, the Department of Conservation, and the City of Batavia Emergency Response Team also responded to the scene.

It’s alleged that Say didn’t respond to the negotiator’s efforts and drove a motor vehicle backward through the garage door, going in reverse down the driveway and hitting a fence and a law enforcement vehicle. He was then taken into custody.

An investigation into the incident alleges that Say had tried to burn the garage and intentionally burned the face of a resident on the scene.

Say is charged with the following:

making a terroristic threat

third-degree criminal possession of a weapon

second-degree criminal mischief

second-degree assault

third-degree attempted arson

third-degree criminal mischief

His bail was set at $20,000 cash.