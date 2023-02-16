BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly fatally shooting one person and injuring another inside a Kensington Avenue residence in Buffalo, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.
Jerry Simpson, 28, is charged with:
– One count of second-degree murder
– One count of second-degree attempted murder
– One count of first-degree assault
– One count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon
Officials say that around 10:39 a.m. on Jan. 5, Simpson allegedly intentionally shot 37-year-old Jermaine Underwood and a 31-year-old man with an illegal gun inside a residence on the 900 block of Kensington Avenue, near Olympic Avenue.
Underwood was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 31-year-old man was taken by ambulance to ECMC with leg injuries and has since been released.
Simpson faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison. He is scheduled to return March 29 for a pre-trial conference and is being held without bail.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.