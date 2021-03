NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Niagara Falls man is charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting last month.

Wayne Wayne Littlerattler Printup is accused of killing Casey Frank.

The shooting happened on Niagara Street in February, right across from the Seneca Niagara Casino.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested Printup when they found him in his car on March 10 on Pine Avenue.

He’s now charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.