BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspect involved in the March 29 police pursuit, in which three BPD officers were shot, was arraigned Monday at ECMC on a violation of probation matter.

Kente Bell, 28, was previously arraigned at the hospital on charges of attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

Monday afternoon, the Erie County DA’s office reported he was also remanded without bail for violation of probation, and will return on the charge on June 13. He will return on the attempted murder and weapon charges May 9.

Bell remains hospitalized after being shot in the pursuit, but it is unknown when he may be released from ECMC and transferred to jail. News 4 will provide updates as to this situation.

MORE ON PURSUIT, OFFICERS, BELL

Buffalo PD: Three officers shot during pursuit

Buffalo Police releases names of 3 officers shot

Buffalo Police continue to investigate high-speed chase

DA Flynn reveals new details on high-speed chase