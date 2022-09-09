PORTVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with two felonies and a misdemeanor for causing a fatal accident.

Skylar J. Hess has been charged with driving while intoxicated, vehicular manslaughter in the second degree, and two counts of vehicular assault in the second degree.

In the early hours of Sept. 3, Cattaraugus County deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 417 in Porterville. Hess, driving a pickup truck, hit a legally parked jeep that propelled and stuck a 19-year-old male, fatally injuring him.

Hess continued to hit a park sedan before hitting a tree. An 16-year-old female and 18-year-old female were also struck in the incident. The 18-year-old victim was transporter to ECMC where she is listed in critical condition. The 16-year-old was transported to Oshei Children’s Hospital and has been released.

Hess was taken into custody following the incident and arraigned in the Town of Portville Court and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash or $100,000 property bond. Hess posted bond and was released under supervision on Sept. 6.

Hess is to appear in court at a later date and time. Additional charges are pending upon completion of the investigation.