LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old man was convicted for a 2020 murder of a woman in her apartment in Niagara Falls, the Niagara County District Attorney’s office said Friday.

According to prosecutors, on September 4, 2020, Atrel Hudson snuck into the apartment of 28-year-old Mariah Wilson, beating her and then shooting her to death.

He was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Hudson faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole when he is sentenced on August 9 for this conviction as well as a previous robbery conviction for a gunpoint robbery of a 7-11 convenience store, also in September 2020.

Hudson was acquitted of sexual abuse and murder in the first degree based on sexual abuse counts.