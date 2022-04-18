BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S. Attorney’s office announced Monday that a Buffalo man was convicted by a federal jury for being in possession of a firearm after being convicted on prior felonies.

Ernest Green was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm. When sentenced, he faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine on the charge.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office, on July 26, 2020, Green was seen running away from the Towne Gardens Housing Complex, heading east, following a shooting incident at the complex. Green’s firearm was reportedly found five blocks east of where the shooting occurred.

Green was previously convicted of a felony in New York State Court in 2004, and more recently, in Erie County Court in 2010, legally prohibiting him from carrying a firearm. He is also awaiting trial for charges in the 2019 shooting deaths of a Tonawanda woman and two Buffalo residents, but has not been convicted.

Green’s sentencing on the felony gun charge is scheduled for Aug. 4.