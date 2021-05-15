Man dies after morning stabbing in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man is dead after a stabbing on Ashley Street in Buffalo Saturday morning.

The man was stabbed around 9:45 a.m. on the 200 block of Ashley Street during a dispute involving a group of people, according to Buffalo Police.

The man was taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance and was later declared dead. No further details about the victim are available at this time.

BPD says an investigation is ongoing and asks if anyone has information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.