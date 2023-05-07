NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 39-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Niagara Falls, the Niagara Falls Police Department announced.

Police responded to the crash on the 4300 block of Porter Road around 4 a.m. They say a man was driving a Chevy Tahoe westbound on Porter when the vehicle crossed into the eastbound lane and struck a utility pole. It then continued, hitting a portable sign for a golf course and then traveling down a small embankment before coming to rest in a drainage ditch.

First responders attempted life-saving measures on the driver, but they were unsuccessful, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his family.

A portion of Porter Road was closed for approximately five hours Sunday morning for damage repairs and to allow evidence to be gathered. The investigation remains ongoing.