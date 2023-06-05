DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man has died due to injuries he suffered in a shooting in Dunkirk in May.

Police identified 36-year-old Antonio Watts as the man who died as a result of the shooting, which occurred on May 23.

Police say that the individuals involved knew each other and that this is believed to be an isolated incident. They say there is no threat to the public.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should call Dunkirk PD at 716-366-2266 or the confidential tip line at 716-363-0313.