Man escapes from Lakewood-Busti Police, taken into custody Tuesday

LAKEWOOD, N.Y. (WIVB)– Lakewood-Busti Police say they stopped Dale Linkous in his white Chevy Impala on Sunday after failing to stop at a red light and discovered he was driving with a revoked New York State license.

While investigating, police also found Linkous had no interlock device and an order of protection to stay away from the passenger in the vehicle.

Police also found him in possession of 62 grams of cocaine, oxycodone, and marijuana.

While in police custody and waiting to be booked, Linkous broke the leg shackle off the holding cell bench and ran out the door.

Lakewood-Busti Police and Chautauqua County Probation took him into custody again on Tuesday.

He’s being charged with:

Disobeying a traffic control device

Aggravated unlicensed operation

Operating without ignition interlock device

False personation

Criminal contempt in the 1 st degree

degree Unlawful possession of marijuana

Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 3 rd degree

degree Criminal possession of a controlled substance in the 7 th degree

degree Escape in the 1 st degree

degree Criminal mischief in the 4 th degree

degree Petit larceny

Linkous remains at the Chautauqua County Jail on $250,000 bail after being arraigned.