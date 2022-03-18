BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has been extradited back to New York from Arizona after he failed to appear in Genesee County Court a year and a half ago.

According to the Genesee County Sheriff’s office, David Michael Martin, 61, was scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 15, 2020 on a charge of grand larceny in the third degree. He did not appear on his scheduled date and was later found in San Manuel, Ariz.

Martin was extradited back to Batavia, where he was arraigned in county court Thursday afternoon on a charge of bail jumping in the second degree.

He was remanded to jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. Information regarding proceedings on Martin’s original grand larceny charge was not provided.