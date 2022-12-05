BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is facing multiple charges after harassing county employees and assaulting a deputy, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Tyree Littlejohn was arraigned Sunday morning on the following charges:

One count of assault in the second degree, a felony

One count of resisting arrest, one count of obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree, a misdemeanor

One count of harassment in the second degree, a misdemeanor

One count of trespass, a misdemeanor

On Friday, Dec. 2, around 9:35 a.m., Erie County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the HEAP office on Main Street where, they say, Littlejohn had allegedly harassed employees inside the building.

Authorities say that the defendant refused to comply after being ordered to leave the building by deputies. During the incident, Littlejohn allegedly pushed a deputy and continued to refuse orders to exit the building. According to authorities, Littlejohn resisted arrest and a deputy sustained injuries to his right hand.

At 11:50 a.m. the same day, Littlejohn allegedly became combative and resisted deputies while being process for intake at the Erie County Holding Center. Littlejohn allegedly shoved another deputy who sustained an injury to his right foot.

Littlejohn is scheduled to return to court at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 for a felony hearing. Bail was set at $5,000. If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.