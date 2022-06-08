CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) – Cheektowaga police said a 21-year-old man was killed Wednesday after being stabbed in the neck during a dispute.

A 27-year-old Buffalo man was taken into custody after police said they found him in possession of a blood-soaked knife.

Police said they are withholding the names of the men involved in the incident until the victim’s family is notified. The man was pronounced dead at the scene after CPR and other life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

Police said they responded to a call of a fight in the parking lot of 3865 Harlem Rd. shortly after 2 p.m. They believe the victim and the suspect knew each other and arrived at the location in the same vehicle.

Police are on scene of a fatal stabbing on Harlem Rd in Cheektowaga. They say an argument in a parking lot ended in a 21 yr old man being stabbed to death. The man he was arguing w/ was found behind the building with a blood-soaked knife & brought in for questioning @news4buffalo pic.twitter.com/yIygRSD0T7 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) June 8, 2022

