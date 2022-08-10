BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police found a man dead inside a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to an emergency call around 2 a.m. near East Utica Street and the 33.
When officers arrived on the scene they found the man dead inside a vehicle, a BPD spokesperson said.
The Erie County Medical Examiners Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
No other information has been made available at this time.
New on WIVB.com
- Images of California woman allegedly poisoning husband released; restraining order filed
- Is McDonald’s ditching plans for the McPlant, its long-awaited plant-based burger?
- Can you catch monkeypox from surfaces?
- Tracking the Tropics: Wave off coast of Africa has small chance of formation
- Local motorcyclists shocked at Zhukovskyy verdict
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.