BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Police found a man dead inside a crashed vehicle early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to an emergency call around 2 a.m. near East Utica Street and the 33.

When officers arrived on the scene they found the man dead inside a vehicle, a BPD spokesperson said.

The Erie County Medical Examiners Office is conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

No other information has been made available at this time.