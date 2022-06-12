BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was found dead Saturday afternoon underneath a Buffalo bridge.
Buffalo Police officers found the man around 2 p.m. underneath the Kensington Expressway overpass at Michigan Avenue and Cherry Street.
The man’s cause of death is not yet known, according to BPD.
An autopsy is will be completed by the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.