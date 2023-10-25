BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been found guilty for murdering a 17-year-old girl in the city’s Black Rock neighborhood in 2021, the Erie County DA’s office said Wednesday.

A jury found that 21-year-old Javair Walker shot the girl during a fight in the area of Page Street and Lawn Avenue on the evening of Aug. 16, 2021. She was shot in the chest and later died at ECMC.

Walker was located in the Cleveland area and was extradited back to Buffalo in September 2022. He was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He faces 25 years to life in prison when he is sentenced on Nov. 30.