BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Guatemala was charged with raping a 15-year-old in Wyoming County, according to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office.

21-year-old Rodrigo Domingo-Nolasco is accused of having sexual intercourse with the teen. He was arrested and charged with third-degree rape on Dec. 27 and was committed to the Wyoming County Jail.

He will re-appear in court on Wednesday.