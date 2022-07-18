BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is going behind bars for 15 days after recklessly driving and killing a pedestrian.
Daniel Robinson of Buffalo was recklessly driving on April 2 around 10:54 p.m. northbound on Main Street in Buffalo when he hit 42-year-old Jammie Shareece Moore-Nelson, who was crossing the street near Lisbon Avenue, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
On May 12, Robinson pleaded guilty to the “highest sustainable charge,” one count of reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor.
New on WIVB.com
- VIDEO: Building collapses in Ohio with firefighter inside
- DA Flynn to serve as president of National District Attorneys Association
- Man gets 15 days in jail for reckless driving incident that killed woman in Buffalo
- Multiple tires slashed across west side of Jamestown
- 8 arrests made by Sheriff’s Office at Thomas Rhett concert
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.