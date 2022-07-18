Glyn Frink, 51 of Albany, pled guilty Wednesday to escaping from the Horizon House Residential Reentry Center in September 2021.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 29-year-old Buffalo man is going behind bars for 15 days after recklessly driving and killing a pedestrian.

Daniel Robinson of Buffalo was recklessly driving on April 2 around 10:54 p.m. northbound on Main Street in Buffalo when he hit 42-year-old Jammie Shareece Moore-Nelson, who was crossing the street near Lisbon Avenue, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

On May 12, Robinson pleaded guilty to the “highest sustainable charge,” one count of reckless driving, an unclassified misdemeanor.