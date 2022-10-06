BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will spend at least 16 years in prison after fatally shooting another man on Grimes Street.

During an afternoon in May 2019, Ruben Marchese, who’s now 58, shot Carlos Perez-Torres multiple times, killing the 44-year-old. According to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office, Marchese used an illegal weapon.

In June of last year, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Marchese’s plea came on the day jury selection was supposed to start in what would have been his trial.

His sentence of 16 years to life in prison was handed down on Wednesday afternoon.