AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man was hospitalized after being shot Saturday night in Amherst, the Amherst Police Department announced.

Police say they responded to Capen Boulevard at around 10 p.m. where they located a male with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call Amherst police at 716-689-1311.