AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man was hospitalized after being shot Saturday night in Amherst, the Amherst Police Department announced.
Police say they responded to Capen Boulevard at around 10 p.m. where they located a male with a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has information is asked to call Amherst police at 716-689-1311.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.