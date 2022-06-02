BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man from Buffalo is in the hospital after a Wednesday evening shooting on East Delavan Avenue.

The man was shot just after 7:30 p.m. in the 800 block of East Delavan Ave.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. His condition is not known.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to text or call the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.