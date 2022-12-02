BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo police say they are investigating a shooting that occurred Thursday night.
Just after 9 p.m., officers say they responded to a call on Langfield Drive where they say a 47-year-old male had been struck by gunfire while outside.
The victim was transported to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.
This is a developing story, check News 4 for updates.
Emily Miller is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2022. See more of her work here.