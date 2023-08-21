BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One man has been indicted following an alleged arson in Jamestown in July, according to police.
34-year-old Joshua Whalen is accused of starting the fire at 231 Barrows Street in Jamestown in the early-morning hours of July 6.
The home was destroyed and after an investigation, Whalen was charged with one count of third-degree arson and one count of third-degree burglary.
He was remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail.
