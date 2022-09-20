AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 64-year-old man was indicted on Tuesday for stealing more than a quarter million dollars from a victim in the Town of Amherst.

Victor P. Marinaccio, formerly of Williamsville, was charged with one count of grand larceny in the second degree.

Between July 2018 and August 2022, Marinaccio allegedly befriended the Amherst victim and misrepresented himself in order to obtain her life savings. He is accused of fraudulently using the victim’s credit cards and conducting wire transfers to steal more than $250,000.

Marinaccio is accused of using the stolen money to pay for travel and other personal expenses.

The Secret Service located Marinaccio living in a hotel in Las Vegas. Extradition was waived and he was brought back to Western New York.

Marinaccio was released on his own recognizance. He was ordered to surrender his passport and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim.

If convicted, Marinaccio faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. A return court date has not been scheduled at this time.