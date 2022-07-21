LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who’s accused of vandalizing a neighbor’s fence with a racial slur has been indicted on a felony charge.

61-year-old Howard Murphy was arraigned Thursday afternoon for criminal mischief as a hate crime. Police and prosecutors say he painted a racial slur on Johnny Parks’ fence in the town of Niagara.

Parks discovered the vandalism two days after the tops mass shooting.

The judge could not set bail for Murphy. The Niagara County District Attorney’s office says that’s because of New York State’s bail reform.