BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been indicted for his alleged role in a shooting at Club Marcella in Buffalo that killed one person and injured two, the Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday.

Sharief McBroom, 20, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree attempted murder and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

McBroom was arrested Friday in South Buffalo on a warrant for a sealed indictment.

Officials say at around 2:30 a.m. on Feb. 12, it is alleged McBroom intentionally fired multiple shots at 21-year-old Garcia Leon at the Michigan Avenue nightclub. Leon died at the scene.

Two other people were injured by gunfire and transported by ambulance to ECMC.

According to Erie County DA John Flynn, the shooting allegedly stemmed from a flirting incident that led to words being exchanged between two groups and a fistfight breaking out. After security escorted the two separate groups out towards the same exit, McBroom allegedly saw one of the individuals who he was fighting with moments prior and then fired shots at him before fleeing.

Flynn went on to question Club Marcella’s security measures, as he said McBroom allegedly was allowed to walk into the nightclub with the gun that he later used in the shooting, potentially two separate times.

“I’m not too impressed with their security methods, put it that way,” Flynn said.

McBroom faces a maximum of 50 years to life in prison if convicted of the highest charge.

In February, a 17-year-old was arrested for his alleged role in connection to the shooting. Officials said the teen allegedly brought the gun to Club Marcella that McBroom used in the shooting. However, Flynn said Friday that he now believes the 17-year-old had his own gun on his person during the incident, while McBroom also had his own weapon that he used in the shooting.

Flynn said that there is now conflicting evidence in relation to some of the 17-year-old’s actions on the night of the shooting, and he will “most likely” be adjusting his charges.

