DUNKRIK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man is facing charges after a stabbing Saturday morning, the Dunkirk Police Department announced.

David Texidor, 29, was charged with burglary in the first degree and assault in the second degree.

At approximately 8 a.m. Saturday, police say they responded to the scene of North Ocelot Street where, they say, a “possible stabbing” was reported.

Police say they located a male victim at the location. Due to the seriousness of his injuries, the victim was transported to Hamot Medical Center for treatment.

After an investigation, police say Texidor was arraigned in Dunkirk City Court and remanded to the Chautauqua County Jail.