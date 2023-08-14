BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man was injured in a shooting outside of a restaurant near the Erie Basin Marina area in downtown Buffalo early Monday morning, according to police.

Police responded to the area around 3 a.m., where they say an argument that occurred inside of the Templeton Landing Restaurant spilled outside. The man was shot near Templeton Terrace outside of the restaurant.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said in a press conference Monday that the shooting was in connection to an incident at a concert at Outer Harbor late Sunday night. Gramaglia said that it was during an afterparty following the concert.

“They were selling tickets to get into Templeton Landing, which to me speaks of some kind of third party promoter event,” Gramaglia said.

Later on, Gramaglia said that another person came into ECMC and said that he was at the afterparty and had been shot. He said that person came in about 90 minutes later. That remains under investigation.

The man was transported to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.