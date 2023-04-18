CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police say one man is injured after a shots fired incident Tuesday morning.

Around 11 a.m., police say they responded to the scene on Alpine Place where a man had been shot. The victim was transported to ECMC, there was no report on his condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the suspect is still free and that they are currently looking for a Black male, between 20 and 30 years old. The suspect, according to police, was wearing a ski mask and left on foot down Herbert Avenue.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call (716) 686-7416 or send an anonymous text to TIP411 (847411), begin texts with “CPDNY” then continue with your message.