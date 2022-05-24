JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) – A Dutchess County man was killed after a canoeing accident Sunday in Conewango Creek, according to state police out of Jamestown who responded to the call.

Police said several people were canoeing in the creek when one of their canoes rolled over. Its operator, 46-year-old Michael T. Leary, could not be found.

The state police’s Underwater Recovery Unit, the Chautauqua County Water Emergency Team and local fire agencies all searched for the Leary. He was found on Monday and pronounced dead.

Police said Leary was not wearing a life vest at the time of the accident. He was taken to the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police said the investigation remains ongoing.